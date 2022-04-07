ED questions Omar Abdullah in J&K Bank case

ED questions Omar Abdullah in J&K Bank case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 07 2022, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 15:10 ist
Omar Abdullah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate Thursday in connection with the purchase of a building by the J&K Bank about 12 years ago, officials said.

The National Conference leader arrived at the federal probe agency's headquarters this morning where his statement in being recorded, they said.

The case was registered by the ED earlier this year, they said. 

India News
Omar Abdullah
ED

