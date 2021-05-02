From the Newsroom: BJP loses to regional satraps

From the Newsroom: BJP loses to regional satraps

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 02 2021, 19:35 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 19:40 ist
TMC supporters celebrate winning trend in the West Bengal state assembly elections at Bolpur in the Birbhum district of West Bengal. Credit: PTI Photo

In your evening news brief, the results of the five Assembly elections today have been an interesting watch, with the BJP losing to the TMC in West Bengal but has retained Assam; Prashant Kishor says he has "had enough" of being a poll strategist and Israel has temporarily barred its citizens from travelling to India and six other countries.

Here is the top news of May 2, 2021:

The results of the five Assembly elections today have been an interesting watch, with the BJP losing to the TMC in West Bengal but has retained Assam. In the southern states, Tamil Nadu has been an easy win for the DMK and in neighbouring Kerala, Pinrayi Vijayan has created history by bringing the CPM-Led LDF to power once again.

As of 6:00 PM, the figures stood at. There has been a delay in the results owing to the pandemic-related restrictions.

West Bengal: 

TMC+: 251

BJP: 74

Samyukta Morcha: 2

Others: 1

Tamil Nadu:

DMK+: 153
AIADMK+: 80

Others: 1

Kerala:

LDF: 99
UDF: 41

Assam:

BJP+: 74

INC+: 51

Others: 1

Puducherry: 

NDA: 11

INC+: 6

Others: 3

Prashant Kishor, the man behind the Trinamool Congress' successful campaign in Bengal, says he has "had enough" of being a poll strategist and is going to pursue something else in life.

On being asked if he would return to politics, he just said he does not want to continue doing what he is doing, and has contributed all that he had, including the "good, bad and the ugly."

Follow Assembly Elections results live here

Israel has temporarily barred its citizens from travelling to India and six other countries, citing high Covid-19 infection rates there.

A joint press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office and the Health Ministry on Friday said that Israelis will not be allowed to travel to Ukraine, Brazil, Ethiopia, South Africa, India, Mexico and Turkey.

Follow West Bengal Assembly elections results live here | Follow Kerala Assembly elections results live here

This regulation will come into force on May 3 and will remain in place until May 16.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
TMC
Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
BJP
LDF
Pinarayi Vijayan
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
DMK
AIADMK
Assam Assembly Elections 2021
dh radio
DH Podcast

Related videos

What's Brewing

Assam: Cops stop BJP workers from celebrating poll win

Assam: Cops stop BJP workers from celebrating poll win

Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win

Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win

Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map

Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map

Kerala Polls: Interactive map

Kerala Polls: Interactive map

Assam Polls: Interactive map

Assam Polls: Interactive map

West Bengal Polls: Interactive map

West Bengal Polls: Interactive map

Elusive peace on the western front

Elusive peace on the western front

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

 