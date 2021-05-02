From the Newsroom: BJP loses to regional satraps

In your evening news brief, the results of the five Assembly elections today have been an interesting watch, with the BJP losing to the TMC in West Bengal but has retained Assam; Prashant Kishor says he has "had enough" of being a poll strategist and Israel has temporarily barred its citizens from travelling to India and six other countries.

Here is the top news of May 2, 2021:

The results of the five Assembly elections today have been an interesting watch, with the BJP losing to the TMC in West Bengal but has retained Assam. In the southern states, Tamil Nadu has been an easy win for the DMK and in neighbouring Kerala, Pinrayi Vijayan has created history by bringing the CPM-Led LDF to power once again.

As of 6:00 PM, the figures stood at. There has been a delay in the results owing to the pandemic-related restrictions.

West Bengal:

TMC+: 251

BJP: 74

Samyukta Morcha: 2

Others: 1

Tamil Nadu:

DMK+: 153

AIADMK+: 80

Others: 1

Kerala:

LDF: 99

UDF: 41

Assam:

BJP+: 74

INC+: 51

Others: 1

Puducherry:

NDA: 11

INC+: 6

Others: 3

Prashant Kishor, the man behind the Trinamool Congress' successful campaign in Bengal, says he has "had enough" of being a poll strategist and is going to pursue something else in life.

On being asked if he would return to politics, he just said he does not want to continue doing what he is doing, and has contributed all that he had, including the "good, bad and the ugly."

Israel has temporarily barred its citizens from travelling to India and six other countries, citing high Covid-19 infection rates there.

A joint press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office and the Health Ministry on Friday said that Israelis will not be allowed to travel to Ukraine, Brazil, Ethiopia, South Africa, India, Mexico and Turkey.

This regulation will come into force on May 3 and will remain in place until May 16.