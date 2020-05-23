Frustrated by repeated deferments due to lockdown, UP woman walks 80 kms to get married

Apparently frustrated by repeated lockdowns, which resulted in deferments of her wedding date, a woman walked 80 kilometres under the scorching sun to reach the groom's home to get married.

The bizarre incident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district on Friday.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

According to reports, the marriage of 19-year-old Goldie, a resident of Mangalpur village in UP's Kanpur Dehat district, was to be solemnised with Virendra Kumar Rathore, a resident of Baispur village in Unnao district, in March this year but had to be postponed after the lockdown was declared.

The wedding had to be postponed several times owing to repeated extension of the lockdown. The two families then decided that the wedding would be solemnised on May 17.

As Goldie's luck would have it, the lockdown was again extended till May 31. By then she had run out of her patience.

On Thursday, Goldie quietly left her home with a small bag and walked over 80 kilometres to reach the groom's home much to the surprise of his parents. It took her around 18 hours to cover the distance, reports said.

''I had no option....my parents were planning to defer the wedding again,'' she said.

Goldie was, however, welcomed by Virendra's parents and the wedding was ultimately solemnised on Friday with both the bride and groom wearing masks and in the presence of a handful of guests, reports said.