Hanuma Vihari impresses fans with his response to Babul Supriyo's 'murdered cricket' remark

Hanuma Vihari, who battled a hamstring injury to help India snatch a much-appreciated draw in Sydney, has reacted to BJP MP Babul Supriyo's 'murdered cricket' remark in the most 'calm' way possible.

Replying to the BJP MP's tweet, the middle-order batsman tweeted, "*Hanuma Vihari", correcting the BJP leader on the spelling of his name in the tweet.

*Hanuma Vihari — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) January 13, 2021

While the world was showering Indian players with praise, Babul Supriyo was critical of Team India's performance in the third Test against Australia in Sydney and had said that Vihari could have shown more initiative in the middle-order. However, Babul had had made an error with his name as he had spelt it as "Hanuma Bihari".

"Hanuma Bihari has not only killed any chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal," the singer had tweeted on January 11, spelling the cricketer's name wrong.

What ensued later was a social media outrage by cricket fans calling Supriyo out on his "ignorance" and suggesting him to "stick to music or politics as cricket is not his cup of tea."

Vihari's response has over 30,000 likes and 8,000 retweets. Cricket fans are hailing the batsman for his 'befitting reply'.

King Hanuma Vihari sahab gave a befitting reply here. — Subham (@subhsays) January 13, 2021

Patience of Rahul Dravid + Determination of Kumble sahab + befitting replies of Tapsee pannu = king 👑 Hanuma Vihari pic.twitter.com/rrU9ynSvVz — Subham (@subhsays) January 13, 2021

Hanuma Vihari knocks the ball out of the park twice in the same week. pic.twitter.com/sQHOPb32L0 — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) January 13, 2021

The Indian batting unit displayed tremendous grit as it hung on for a memorable draw against Australia in the third Test to leave the series levelled at 1-1 with one game to go at Brisbane. Hanuma Vihari, battling a hamstring tear, batted 160 balls for 23 runs, while Ravichandran Ashwin played 128 balls scoring 39 as the duo wore down Australia by batting for 42.4 overs for a 62-run stand.

India eventually finished on 334 for 5 in 131 overs when the stumps were drawn for the final time. The fourth and final Test begins at the Gabba, Brisbane on January 15.