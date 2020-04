Happy to have raised more than 2,500 PPE kits: Vidya Balan

Actor Vidya Balan on Sunday said she was elated that her efforts to raise 1,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits exceeded expectations, as over 2,500 kits were arranged to help healthcare workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The actor on Saturday pledged to donate 1,000 PPE kits and announced that she is also collaborating with celebrity shout-out platform Tring to raise money for additional 1,000 units.

In a video uploaded on Instagram, Vidya said, "I've woken up to good news this morning. We reached 2,500+ PPE kits and raised over 16 lakh in just a few hours.

"A big thank you to each of you who has donated and made this possible. A load of gratitude and bless you. This is truly the unity and spirit of India."

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The "Tumhari Sulu" actor captioned the video, writing that the campaign will run for some more time so that people can still donate.

"Every single kit is helping protect a life. The #WarAgainstCovid19 continues. Let's #UniteForHumanity #StayHome #StaySafe."

For donations made through Tring, Vidya will be recognising the support of every donor by sending a personal thank you video message and a chance for a two-minute video call with her.