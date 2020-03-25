KV to promote students from classes 1 to 8: Officials

Kendriya Vidyalayas will promote all students of classes 1 to 8: Officials  

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 25 2020, 00:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 00:24 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStockPhotoa)

Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country will promote all students of classes 1 to 8 irrespective of whether they appeared for exams or not, officials said on Tuesday.

"The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has decided that students of classes 1 to 8, whether appeared in session ending examination 2019-20 or not due to any reason, may be promoted to the next higher class and their verification of fee be done accordingly," an official said.

Classes and exams are suspended in Kendriya Vidyalayas and all other schools till March 31 in view of coronavirus.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Lockdown
kendriya vidyalaya
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'Rupee to average at 77 per USD in 2020, 80 in 2021'

'Rupee to average at 77 per USD in 2020, 80 in 2021'

This is why coronavirus is less deadly in Germany

This is why coronavirus is less deadly in Germany

Usher in Ugadi

Usher in Ugadi

AirPower: Apple may bring back this product from dead

AirPower: Apple may bring back this product from dead

COVID-19: Postponing Olympics inevitable, says official

COVID-19: Postponing Olympics inevitable, says official

Govt gets nod to up fuel excise duty by Rs 8 in future

Govt gets nod to up fuel excise duty by Rs 8 in future

 