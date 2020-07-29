Manipur records its first Covid-19 death

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar,
  Jul 29 2020
  • updated: Jul 29 2020, 12:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Manipur reported first Covid-19 death on Wednesday after a 56-year-old man died at RIMS hospital in Imphal amid the week-long lockdown.

Officials said Sapam Basanta, a resident of Thoubal district was admitted to the hospital on July 26 but his condition deteriorated on Tuesday. He died at around 5.30 am on Wednesday.

Basanta's son, who accompanied him to the hospital also tested positive for the virus and is being provided medical aid at the hospital.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Manipur touched 2,317 with the detection of 31 cases on Tuesday. A total of 702 cases are still active while the state's recovery rate stood at 69.7%.

Although cases are low compared to other states, positive cases emerging among persons without travel history have become a worry for the state health department. The state cabinet clamped week-long lockdown in the state from July 23 and said it could be extended by another one week based on the situation.

 

Manipur
India
Northeast
Coronavirus
COVID-19

