An alliance that turns a deaf ear to its oldest ally, not the NDA envisioned by Vajpayee: Badal on Akali Dal quitting alliance

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal targeted the BJP in a tweet on Sunday over the contentious Farm Bills.

If Pain & Protests of 3 cr punjabis fail to melt the rigid stance of GoI, it's no longer the #NDA envisioned by Vajpayee ji & Badal sahab. An alliance that turns a deaf ear to its oldest ally & a blind eye to pleas of those who feed the nation is no longer in the interest of Pb. https://t.co/OqU6at00Jx — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) September 26, 2020

“If pain & protests of 3 cr punjabis fail to melt the rigid stance of GoI (Government of India), it's no longer the #NDA envisioned by Vajpayee ji & Badal sahab. An alliance that turns a deaf ear to its oldest ally & a blind eye to pleas of those who feed the nation is no longer in the interest of Pb,”(sic) she she tweeted.

Kaur’s resignation last week created shockwaves. She resigned in protest against the then-proposed Farm Bills that were cleared by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

“Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister,” she tweeted shortly after submitting her resignation.

The SAD is the third party to pull out of the NDA political alliance after the Shiv Sena and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). This comes amid protests against reforms in agriculture and auxilliary industries.