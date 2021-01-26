Congress demands rollback of farm laws

Congress demands rollback of farm laws as thousands march into Delhi

Rahul Gandhi said that violence will not solve any problems and urged the protestors from

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 26 2021, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2021, 16:15 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday demanded rollback of the three farm laws as thousands of farmers marched into the national capital, intensifying their protests against agricultural reforms.

“Violence is not a solution to any problem. If anyone gets hurt, it is the nation that pays the price,” the former Congress president said as a section of farmers entered the Red Fort and hoisted a flag representing the Sikh faith from the ramparts of the monument.

“Take back the anti-agriculture laws in the interest of the nation,” Rahul said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that heaven will not fall if the farm laws were withdrawn.

“Do governments not change their decisions in a democracy? It is not an insult to change a decision bowing to public interest. It is the large-heartedness of the government,” Gehlot said.

 

