DMK, BJP have different ideologies, there is no relationship: M K Stalin

Ideologically, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will not make “even slightest of compromise” with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin asserted on Tuesday, and reiterated that there was “no relationship” between the two political parties. The chief minister made the statement before he left for New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stalin made the remarks here at the 60th birthday celebrations of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan, and scotched any speculation about the DMK and the BJP coming together in the future for an electoral understanding.

He also asserted that he was going to New Delhi only to seek funds for developmental activities in Tamil Nadu as the state’s chief minister.

“There is a relationship between the Tamil Nadu government and the Union Government. I am the Chief Minister and I have to fight for the state’s rights. However, there is no relationship between the DMK and BJP. I will not make even the slightest of compromise ideologically. There is no connection between the ideologies of the two parties,” Stalin said.

Stalin remarks came as a rejoinder to Thirumavalan’s speech, in which the latter had said DMK making even a slightest of compromise with the BJP will water down the anti-BJP agenda of the Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu. Stalin said he took Thirumavalavan’s “advice” in the right stride and wanted to assure all that the DMK will not compromise on its ideology.

“Take this assurance from me. We will stand by our ideology and principles. I will never give up on principles. I am Kalaignar’s (M Karunanidhi) son. We follow the principle of extending a hand to friendship while asserting our rights,” Stalin said inviting a thunderous applause from the audience.

He also endorsed a pledge taken by VCK cadres on the occasion of Thirumavalavan’s birthday and said, “Let us isolate the Sanathana forces. Let us integrate democratic forces.”

Speaking about his visit to New Delhi, the chief minister said he was not going to the national capital to “get instructions by keeping quiet” from those sitting there, but to assert the state’s rights and ensure that Tamil Nadu gets its due from the Centre.

Stalin’s comments come amid speculation of a political realignment in the state, which bucked the national trend in 2019 Lok Sabha election by defeating the AIADMK-BJP alliance. The speculation gained traction after Stalin and Modi displayed “bonhomie” at the inauguration ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai last month.

The speculation continued even after Stalin asserted on July 30 that the DMK’s alliance with Congress and Left parties in Tamil Nadu will continue.