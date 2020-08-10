Ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee critical after brain surgery

Former President Pranab Mukherjee critical after brain surgery, on ventilator support

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 10 2020, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 23:17 ist
Former president Pranab Mukherjee. Credit: PTI

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday underwent brain surgery at the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) hospital for removal of a clot, sources said.

Mukherjee, who was unwell, was hospitalised on the advice of the doctors and had tested positive for Covid-19 prior to the surgery.

"Former President Pranab Mukherjee underwent successful brain surgery for removal of a clot at the Army's R&R hospital," sources told PTI.

"He is critical and is on ventilator support," the sources also said.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

Mukherjee, 84, said in a tweet in the morning, "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today."

"I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for Covid-19," Mukherjee, who was the president from 2012 to 2017, said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the R&R Hospital and enquired about the former president's health. Singh was at the hospital for around 20 minutes.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pranab Mukherjee
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash

Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020: Top deals on smart TVs

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020: Top deals on smart TVs

Covid-19 worsens India's child-labour problem

Covid-19 worsens India's child-labour problem

 