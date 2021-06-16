Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh steps in to bring divided BJP house in order

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Wednesday huddled with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his ministers to set right a divided house, even as one faction of legislators held separate meetings on how they should convey their resentment to the high command.

Briefing reporters after his meeting, Singh, who is in charge of the party's affairs in Karnataka, maintained that nothing came up on replacing Yediyurappa, an issue that has dogged the party for several months now. Singh said he advised legislators and party workers to refrain from making statements that would damage the party.

Among Singh's tasks was to address complaints that the government and the party lacked coordination, and that ministers were inaccessible. To this end, Singh announced a new initiative under which all ministers will be available every Thursday to meet legislators, party workers and the common man even without appointments.

"We have only discussed issues such as strengthening the party and publicising the 'good governance model' of the state at the grassroots level," he said. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel also attended Singh's meeting with ministers.

Singh maintained his stand that Yediyurappa will continue in the top post. "I've already said that Yediyurappa is doing a good job. There's no point in asking me the same thing again and again," he said. According to sources in the Yediyurappa camp, there is no "immediate" change in leadership on the cards.

BJP MLAs are likely to queue up to meet Singh and air their grievances on Thursday. Some of them are expected to tell Singh that they want Yediyurappa replaced.

"We will sit and talk. I'll ask (MLAs) how much they travel in their constituencies, how many meetings they've held and so on," Singh said.

A group of 'disgruntled' MLAs including Arvind Bellad and Basangouda Patil Yatnal met at the Legislators Home during the day.

Separately, before their meeting with Singh, ministers from the 'migrant camp' - those who defected from the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition - held a meeting. According to sources, they discussed the idea of complaining against RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa. The 'migrant' ministers are unhappy with Eshwarappa for reportedly blaming them for the prevailing confusion in the party.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa has kept himself free on Thursday with no official engagements listed in his daily schedule.