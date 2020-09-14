Parliament Monsoon Session live: Lok Sabha passes Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Lok Sabha passed the Finance Minister Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Lok Sabha proceedings began with the Zero Hour with issues surrounding China and lockdown brought up by several MPs. Parliament today passed a bill to accord the status of an institution of national importance to a Jamnagar-based cluster of Ayurveda institutes. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 9 am tomorrow. Stay tuned for all the live updates.