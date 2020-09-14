Parliament Monsoon Session live: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 9 AM tomorrow

The lower house discussed many matters including the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 pm tomorrow. The House also adopted a motion to do away with Question Hour and private members' business during the session. The 18-day Monsoon Session began today after the last session was short-terminated on March 25, following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The session will last till October 1. Separated by plastic shields installed in front of their benches, members of Lok Sabha attended the first day of the session. Barring on the first day, Rajya Sabha will convene in morning shift from 9 am till 1 pm, and Lok Sabha in evening shift from 3 pm to 7 pm. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Meeting of the Union Cabinet scheduled to be held, at 1:30 pm tomorrow, at Parliament House Annexe
Lok Sabha meets amid pandemic; Members don masks, sit in different locations
Lok Sabha on Monday met for the Monsoon session under unusual circumstances created by the Covid-19 pandemic with members seated in different locations, including the Rajya Sabha chamber, in view of the physical distancing norms put in place to check the spread of the virus.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 9 AM tomorrow
Govt introduces Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha
The government on Monday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the Banking Regulation Act to bring cooperative banks under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in order to protect the interests of depositors. - PTI
Parliament nod to Bills that ensure quality homeopathy, Indian system of medicine
Parliament has given its nod to two bills that propose a medical education system that improve access to quality and affordable medical education by ensuring availability of adequate and high-quality homeopathy and Indian system of medicine professionals across the country.
I am grateful to all of you that you considered fit to give this important responsibility to a person who hails from a very ordinary family based in a village and who never went to an English-medium school: Harivansh after his re-election as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman
This was not a matter between two individuals... Ahmad Faraz says - Tu mohabbat se koi chaal to chal, haar jaane ka hausala hai mujhme: RJD MP Manoj Jha who contested against Harivansh for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post
Around 400 MPs were present during the session today. Eight bills were introduced and two bills were passed: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Around 30 MPs, more than 50 employees of Parliament test positive for Covid-19: Sources
Around 30 MPs and more than 50 employees of Parliament have tested positive for Covid-19, sources said on Monday.
All parliamentarians and staff of the secretariats of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had undergone mandatory Covid-19 tests before the start of the monsoon session.
After becoming an MP, Harivanshi ji has always ensured how all MPs can become more dutiful. The journalist inside him has stayed alive: PM Narendra Modi
Will Parliament seriously discuss China, Covid-19, asks Shiv Sena
With the monsoon session of Parliament beginning from Monday, the Shiv Sena asked whether the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will discuss seriously important issues like Chinese aggression along the LAC, Covid-19 and unemployment.
This is the second time he has been elected as the deputy chairman of the House. I congratulate him. He has been just to members of all parties: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad on the election of NDA's Rajya Sabha deputy chairman candidate Harivansh
The respect I hold for Harivansh ji, each member of the House shares. He has earned this respect. His unbiased role in the Parliament strengthens our democracy: Prime Minister Modi in Rajya Sabha on the election of Harivansh as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman
Harivansh elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman
JD(U)'s Harivansh was on Monday elected as the Deputy Chairman. He defeated the joint Opposition candidate Manoj K Jha of RJD in a voice vote. - DHNS
Bill to cut MPs' salaries by 30% to meet Covid-19 exigencies introduced in Lok Sabha
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday introduced in Lok Sabha a bill that seeks to reduce for one year the salaries of Members of Parliament by 30 per cent "to meet the exigencies arising out of Covid-19 pandemic".
BJD to back NDA candidate in RS Deputy Chairman polls, Congress criticises
BJD on Monday extended support to NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh in the election for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman drawing sharp criticism from the Congress who said the regional party's true face has been revealed.
Rajya Sabha reconvenes after adjournment to honour departed leaders
359 members attended proceedings of Lok Sabha on the first day of monsoon session: Lok Sabha Secretariat
45.62 lakh Covid-19 cases, 76,271 deaths in India till September 11: Harsh Vardhan
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday that a total of 45,62,414 novel coronavirus cases and 76,271 deaths, with a case fatality rate of 1.67 per cent, had been reported in India till September 11.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Vardhan said as many as 35,42,663 people, which is 77.65 per cent of the cases, had recovered from the pathogen.
Election for Deputy Chairman to take place soon after laying of official papers when the House re-assembles
Rajya Sabha adjourned for one hour till 4:40 pm in the honour of the departed souls: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu
Rajya Sabha pays tributes to former MPs Pranab Mukherjee, Beni Prasad Verma, Amar Singh and others who passed away recently.
17 MPs, including Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Sahib Singh, test positive for Covid-19 - ANI
Rajya Sabha MPs seated in the visitor's gallery to ensure social distancing in view of Covid-19
New members of the Rajya Sabha take oath as Monsoon Session begins
Fifteen MPs, including Shibu Soren, Dinesh Trivedi, Tiruchi Siva and K Keshava Rao, take oath. MPs took oath in six languages -- Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, English, Hindi and Marathi.
WATCH LIVE | Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha Session 252
Rajya Sabha proceedings during Monsoon Session of Parliament starts with oath of affirmation of new MPs
There's corona and there's duty, MPs chose duty: PM Modi ahead of Monsoon Session
Govt scraps Question Hour, private members' business; Oppn slams move
Lok Sabha on Monday decided to do away with Question Hour and private members' business during the Monsoon session, inviting strong criticism from opposition members who accused the government of stifling democracy.
The lower house adopted the motion to suspend Question Hour, with the government maintaining that it is not running away from discussion and will reply to all questions raised by the opposition.
Slamming the move, the opposition led by the Congress said that Question Hour is the "golden hour of the House".
Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said the argument and rationale that has been put forth by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is far from convincing.
He said the Question Hour is recognised as an essence of parliamentary democracy and executives are accountable and answerable during the Question Hour.
(PTI)
LS Speaker asks members to remain seated while speaking, maintain social distancing
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday asked members to remain seated while speaking in the House and follow social distancing norms in view of the "extraordinary situation" amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Birla said that the seats have been allotted to members keeping in mind the social distancing norms and sought their cooperation for smooth functioning of the House.
"It would be difficult for you all, but because of Covid-19 and on the advice of experts, I have decided that I will allow members to remain seated while speaking in the House. I know members will have problem, but I have no other option," Birla said.
The 18-day Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Monday during which Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will sit in shifts without any break.
(PTI)
WATCH | Farooq Abdullah leaves from the Parliament
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah leaves from the Parliament after attending first day of the Monsoon Session.
He was put under detention after the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year and was released on 13th March.
Nirmala Sitharaman presents first supplementary demands; seeks additional Rs 2.35 lakh crore
The government has also sought Rs 46,602.43 crore towards providing additional allocation under Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant to the states as per recommendations for Fifteenth Finance Commission.
For the first time, Lok Sabha members sit in Rajya Sabha chamber as House meets
In a first, some Lok Sabha members attended the House proceedings on Monday while seated in the Rajya Sabha chamber as Parliament met for the Monsoon session amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaker Om Birla said in Lok Sabha that rules and procedures have been eased to allow Lok Sabha members sit in the upper house and Rajya Sabha members occupy seats in lower house due to social distancing norms.
(PTI)
Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 pm tomorrow.
Govt introduces Bill to replace the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.
LIVE | Monsoon Session in Lok Sabha
Pralhad Joshi asks TMC MP Saugata Roy to apologise over the latter's remark on FM Sitharaman
"Commenting on personal attire...Being a senior member, what is he talking? He should apologise unconditionally. It is an insult to womenfolk," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on TMC MP Saugata Roy's remark on FM Sitharaman, in Lok Sabha.
Way of tarnishing the parliamentary system and fleeing to the public: Randeep Singh on Question Hour
"The monsoon session of Parliament began today. If 45 bills and 2 financial subjects can be introduced in the 18-day session, then why not take up the Q&A period? Is it a way of tarnishing the parliamentary system and fleeing to the public?" asks Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.
Salary, Allowance and Pension for Members of the Parliament bill introduced in Lok Sabha
Finance Minister appeals to move a Bill to withdraw Banking Regulation Law 1949, tables Supplementary Demand for grants in Parliament
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan briefs members on Covid-19
Lockdown prevented about 40 lakh cases and 29 lakh deaths says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in the Lok Sabha. He congratulated PM Narendra Modi on his leadership and support amid the pandemic.
Maximum cases & deaths primarily reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, UP, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Kerala and Gujarat. All these reported more than 1 lakh cases.
Masks, plastic shields, maintaining physical distance, LS members attend House amid pandemic
Separated by plastic shields installed in front of their benches, members of Lok Sabha attended the first day of the Monsoon session being held amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
While nearly 200 members were present in the Lok Sabha chamber, a little over 30 were seated in the visitors' gallery located above the main chamber.
A giant TV screen in the Lok Sabha chamber showed very few Lok Sabha members were occupying seats in the Rajya Sabha chamber, the other venue where LS MPs have been accommodated keeping in mind physical distancing norms.
Benches which usually accommodate six members had a numbered sitting plan for only three.
(PTI)
BJP MP Ravi Kishen speaks over the issue of drug addiction in the country referring to the Sushant Singh Rajput case
Problem of drug trafficking/addiction is on a rise. Conspiracy is being hatched to destroy country's youth, our neighbouring countries are contributing. Smuggling of drugs from Pakistan & China is done every yr - it is brought via Punjab & Nepal, said Ravi Kishan, BJP MP in Lok Sabha.
Drug addiction is in film industry too. Several people have been apprehended, NCB is doing very good work. I urge central govt to take strict action, apprehend the culprits soon, give them befitting punishment & bring an end to conspiracy of neighbouring countries, he said.
Supriya Sule appeals to the Centre to discuss the economy and unemployment amid the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in Maharashtra
Supriya Sadanand Sule, NCP MP in Lok Sabha appealed to the Centre to discuss the economy and unemployment amid the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in Maharashtra.
She said that the topic must be taken on priority in the House, as the nation, most notably her state is being worst affected by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Adv Dean Kuriakose of the Congress party appeals to the govt for a comprehensive relief package for all those who were affected by the Kerala landslides
I appeal to all members of House to co-operate: Rajnath Singh
"Leaders of most parties agreed over no Question Hour & Zero Hour for 30 minutes. We apprised you (Speaker) of it following which decision was taken by you. I appeal to all members of House to co-operate as Session is being held in extraordinary situation," said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha.
Congress says govt trying to strangulate democracy with the suspension of question hour, Rajnath Singh responded to the Opposition's appeals.
Future doctors of India have died by suicide: DMK
"Future doctors of India have committed suicide," says DMK's Tiruchi Siva on the NEET examination crisis in Tamil Nadu. The minister listed the students who died by suicide in the state due to the syllabus of the examination.
I'd like to draw the attention of this House & the govt to the plight of 12 students who had committed suicide - all from rural background - because of NEET exam. They had passed plus 2 through state board & NEET is conducted only in CBSE syllabus, said T R Baalu, DMK MP in Lok Sabha.
Within a month after plus 2 result, they have to enter into NEET exam and they are clueless. Without knowing any subject matter of CBSE syllabus, they are helpless and committing suicide. Future doctors of India have committed suicide, he said.
We're ready for discussion: Pralhad Joshi
It's extraordinary situation. When Assemblies aren't ready to meet for a single day, we - with around 800-850 MPs - are meeting here. There are so many ways to question the govt, govt isn't running away from discussion. We're ready for discussion, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP MP in Lok Sabha.
Opposition slams govt over Question Hour in the Lok Sabha
Opposition slams govt and says that Question Hour is an 'integral part of the basic structure of the Parliamentary procedure' over a debate on Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.
Question Hour is the golden hour: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Question Hour is the golden hour but you say that it can't be held due to the circumstances. You conduct the proceedings but single out Question Hour. You are trying to strangulate the democracy, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress MP in Lok Sabha.
Lok Sabha was adjourned for an hour on Monday after paying tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee, a sitting MP and 13 ex-parliamentarians who died in the recent past.
The first-of-its-kind Monsoon session saw members sporting masks while attending the proceedings.
As soon as the House assembled for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid glowing tributes to the departed leaders and security personnel who have laid down their lives while protecting the nation since March.
We're very strongly with our Army: Shashi Tharoor
"Govt is accountable to Parliament. When have they reported to us on talks between Defence & Foreign Ministers (of India & China)? Nation needs to be taken into confidence by govt. Question of support for military beyond debate, we're very strongly with our Army," said Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor ahead of the Monsoon Session.
Hope Parliament sends message that country stands behind soldiers guarding borders:PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that Parliament will unitedly give this message that the country is standing solidly behind soldiers guarding India's borders.
In his remarks to media before the commencement of Parliament's monsoon session, Modi noted, in an apparent reference to the ongoing border row with China in Ladakh, that Indian soldiers are bravely discharging their duties while standing guard in difficult hilly terrains with snowfall expected in the coming days and weeks.
Noting that many important decisions and debates will happen in Parliament, he expressed confidence that MPs will do "value addition" to discussions.
Entry of ex-MPs/MLCs/MLAs/personal secretaries restricted inside Parliament House
Entry of ex-MPs/MLCs/MLAs/personal secretaries/personal assistants/family members/personal guests and visitors accompanying MPs restricted inside the Parliament House till further orders, in view of Covid-19 pandemic.
House adjourned till 10:17 am
House adjourned for one hour.
WATCH | Live Lok Sabha Session
In Pics | In a first-of-its-kind initiative, MPs register their attendance using the 'Attendance Register' App. A step forward in digitalising operations at the Parliament.
MPs pay tribute to Indian leaders who passed away this year
MPs pay tribute to ex-President Pranab Mukherjee, legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi, MP Governor Lalji Tandon, UP Ministers Kamal Rani & Chetan Chauhan and ex-union minister Rahguvansh Prasad Singh & others who passed away this year.
DMK and CPI(M) have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'suicide of 12 teenage students due to NEET'.
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election Monday afternoon
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election Monday afternoon. NDA candidate is JD (U)'s Harivansh while RJD's Manoj K Jha is united Opposition's candidate. Harivansh likely to return as Dy Chairman as numbers are stacked against Jha.
After obituary references and laying of official papers Motions to elect Harivansh as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman will be moved by J P Nadda and Ram Vilas Paswan and seconded by Tawarchand Gehlot and Naresh Gujral.
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Tiruchi Siva, Javed Ali Khan to move motions to elect Jha as Deputy Chairman. Anand Sharma, Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh will be seconding the motion in favour of Jha.
WATCH | PM Modi appeals to everyone to take all possible measures to stay safe from Covid-19
Om Birla requests for cooperation in the smooth functioning of the House
"To members of all parties, before the monsoon session of Parliament beginning today in the midst of exceptional circumstances, request for cooperation in the smooth functioning of the House so that we can further empower democratic traditions," tweeted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
May the upcoming Parliament Session be a productive one: PMO
This time RS-LS will be held at different times in a day, PM said while addressing the media at Parliament
Parliament session is beginning in distinct times. There's Corona & there's duty. MPs chose the path to duty. I congratulate & express gratitude to them. This time RS-LS will be held at different times in a day. It'll be held on Saturday-Sunday too. All MPs accepted this, said PM Modi.
We want that a vaccine be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem, he said.
It is my strong belief that this Parliament will send a message to our brave soldiers that we stand united behind them, he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the Parliament.
WATCH | Delhi: Sanitization work being undertaken in the Parliament premises ahead of the commencement of Monsoon Session today
LS Speaker Birla briefs about sitting arrangements in Parliament ahead of Monsoon Session
DMK MPs stage protest against NEET exams Parliament premises
Delhi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs TR Balu and Kanimozhi stage protest against NEET examination in the Parliament premises ahead of Monsoon Session commencing today.
Opposition demands discussion on standoff at LAC, economic slowdown in Lok Sabha
Opposition parties have sought a discussion in Lok Sabha on the issues of economic slowdown, unemployment and standoff between Indian and Chinese forces during a meeting of floor leaders of the House on Sunday to discuss the agenda for the Monsoon session, DMK leader TR Baalu said.
Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition to target 3 agriculture Ordinances
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said two Ordinances were related to Agri-marketing reforms and another one amending the Essential Commodities Act that removes commodities such as cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onions and potatoes from the ambit of the law.
Govt to introduce bill to make law banning manual scavenging more stringent
The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, also proposes to completely mechanise sewer cleaning and provide better protection at work and compensation in case of accidents, officials said.
