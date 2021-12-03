Rahul slams Centre for 'no record' on farmers' deaths

Rahul Gandhi slams 'insensitive' government for 'no record' of farmers' deaths statement

He said the Congress also has a list of 100 farmers from outside Punjab who died during the farm laws agitation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 03 2021, 17:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 18:04 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Modi government for stating that it had "no record" of farmers' deaths during the farm laws agitation and accused it of being "insensitive" and "arrogant".

Gandhi said that the Punjab government is not responsible for the deaths of the farmers during the farm laws agitation but still paid Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of 403 deceased farmers in the state.

Also Read | Priyanka targets PM, asks people not to forgive him for atrocities on farmers

He said the Congress also has a list of 100 farmers from outside Punjab who died during the farm laws agitation and another list of about 200 deceased farmers has been compiled based on public records.

The former Congress chief said he will place the lists before Parliament on Monday.

Asked about the remaining demands of the farmers following the repeal of the farm laws, Gandhi said, "I don't think the government will accept farmers' demands" and asserted that "its intention is not right".

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rahul Gandhi
Farmers Protest
Indian Politics
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'

Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

India's lower castes take cinematic centre stage

India's lower castes take cinematic centre stage

The metaverse is coming and world is not ready for it

The metaverse is coming and world is not ready for it

 