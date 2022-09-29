Sachin Pilot to meet Sonia Gandhi later today

Sachin Pilot to meet Sonia Gandhi on September 29

The meetings come days after an open rebellion by Gehlot loyalists over a possible leadership change in the state

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 29 2022, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 15:37 ist
Sachin Pilot. Credit: PTI File Photo

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will meet party chief Sonia Gadhi later Thursday, sources said.

His bête noire and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who arrived here Wednesday night, met Gandhi around 1 pm.

The meetings come days after an open rebellion by Gehlot loyalists over a possible leadership change in the state, clouding Gehlot's chances of running for the presidency.

The party's disciplinary committee has asked three Gehlot loyalists -- Rajasthan ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore -- to explain within 10 days why action should not be initiated against them. This was after observers for Rajasthan, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, charged them with "gross indiscipline" in a report to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Also Read | Congress President Poll Live: Not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest among colleagues, says Tharoor

Eighty-two MLAs participated in a parallel meeting at Dhariwal's residence in Jaipur, laying down conditions for the party. They did not attend the official legislature party meeting convened for passing a resolution authorising the Congress chief to appoint a successor to Gehlot, who was to contest the Congress presidential election.

With the Rajasthan episode posing a significant challenge before the party, the Congress president has been holding discussions with senior party leaders from across the country to resolve the crisis.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
India News
Indian Politics
Sachin Pilot
Sonia Gandhi

What's Brewing

All dolled up for festival season

All dolled up for festival season

Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search

Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search

Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies

Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies

Durga Puja idols made of waste vie for acclaim

Durga Puja idols made of waste vie for acclaim

Is the Hyperloop doomed?

Is the Hyperloop doomed?

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

Dasara over the centuries

Dasara over the centuries

 