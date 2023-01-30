Upendra Kushwaha says stones pelted on his convoy

Upendra Kushwaha says stones pelted on his convoy in Bhojpur

Sources have said that a group of people waited at the Naya Tola Mor and they also showed a black flag to him

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Jan 30 2023, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 22:17 ist
Upendra Kushwaha. Credit: PTI Photo

JD(U) Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha said that some unidentified persons pelted stones on his convoy in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Monday evening.

The incident occurred near Naya Tola village under Jagdishpur police station on Koilwar-Buxar four-lane road as Kushwaha was returning with his supporters from Buxar.

Kushwaha himself narrated the incident on his official Twitter handle. Tagging Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Bihar Police, he claimed that some unidentified men pelted stones on his convoy. When security forces travelling with him chased them, they fled from the spot.

Read | Nitish takes exception to Kushwaha tweeting about grievances

Sources have said that a group of people waited at the Naya Tola Mor and they also showed a black flag to him.

Following the incident, a team of Jagdishpur police station reached the spot and took control of the situation.

Upendra Kushwaha is in limelight these days following his controversial statements, including against Nitish Kumar. He alleged that senior leaders of the JD(U) are in contact with BJP, and also said that he would not leave the party until and unless getting a "stake" from Nitish Kumar.

The relationship between Upendra Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar turned sour after the former, admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, for treatment, met some BJP leaders.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bhojpur
India News
Nitish Kumar

What's Brewing

Assam eyes Guinness record for Rongali Bihu programme

Assam eyes Guinness record for Rongali Bihu programme

Knee pain, children, T-shirt: Rahul looks back at Yatra

Knee pain, children, T-shirt: Rahul looks back at Yatra

An indie Kannada film making waves at festivals

An indie Kannada film making waves at festivals

Alka Yagnik becomes most streamed artiste on YouTube

Alka Yagnik becomes most streamed artiste on YouTube

Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December

Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December

A look at Bollywood's recent stint with horror comedy

A look at Bollywood's recent stint with horror comedy

Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle

Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle

Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis

Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis

DH Radio | Threat of students cheating with ChatGPT...

DH Radio | Threat of students cheating with ChatGPT...

 