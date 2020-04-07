12 new coronavirus cases in Bhopal; MP tally now at 268

12 new coronavirus cases in Bhopal; Madhya Pradesh tally rises to 268

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 07 2020, 13:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 13:33 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

Twelve more coronavirus cases have been found in Bhopal, taking the number of such cases in Madhya Pradesh to 268, a health official said on Tuesday.

Among the new patients, seven are police personnel and their family members, and five are health department employees, Bhopal's Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Sudhir Kumar Deharia said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state capital has gone up to 74.

Two persons from Bhopal have so far been discharged after recovery, he said.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Out of the total 268 coronavirus cases in the state, maximum 151 have been reported from Indore.

So far, 18 people have died, including 13 from Indore, two from Ujjain and one each from Khargone, Chhindwara and Bhopal.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Madhya Pradesh
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

 