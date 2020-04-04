3 Jamaat members test COVID-19 positive in UP’s Shamli

3 Jamaat members test corona positive in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli, 2 are from Bangladesh

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  Apr 04 2020
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 11:00 ist
People walk on a deserted street during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Three Tablighi Jamaat members, including two Bangladeshis, have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli where they had gone after attending the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi in mid-March, officials said on Saturday.

District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said the three - the third is from Assam - were shifted to the isolation ward of a government hospital at Jhinjhana, Shamli, Friday evening after their test results returned positive.

The DM said that 13 Tablighi Jamaat members -- 12 Bangladeshis and one Assamese -- had arrived at Bhesani village, under Bhawan Police Station limits in Shamli, on March 17 for religious activities after attending Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz, which came to limelight after several coronavirus-related deaths and cases were traced there.

Kaur said that all of them were quarantined at a college premises and their samples were sent for testing.

Three tests results have returned positive while other reports are awaited, she said.

The three Jamaat members whose test results came positive have been moved to the isolation ward of the government primary health centre at Jhinjhana, which has been readied for COVID-19 patients, she said. 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Tablighi Jamaat
Nizamuddin
Uttar Pradesh
