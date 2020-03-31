As COVID-19 spreads fast, Jammu and Kashmir government declares 20 villages as red zone

With COVID-19 positive cases rising with each passing day, Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday declared 20 villages and several areas of Srinagar and Budgam districts as a red zone to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Directorate of Information and Public Relation (DIPR) J&K, took to its official twitter handle and announced that 20 villages including Parray Mohala Hajin, Chandergeer Hajin, Batagund Hajin in Bandipora district besides Gudoora, Chandgam, Pinglena, Parigam, Abhama, Sangerwani and Khaigam in Pulwama district and Waskura in Ganderbal, Sedew and Ramnagri in Shopian district were declared as the red zone.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

“Mehjoor Nagar, Natipora, Lal Bazar, Eidgah and Shalteng in Srinagar district and Chadoora in Budgam district of Kashmir division have been declared as Red Zones,” DIPR tweeted.

Reports said these are the areas, where most of the COVID-19 positive cases have been reported so far. According to the daily media bulletin on novel coronavirus, out of 55 positive cases in J&K, 51 are active positive, two have recovered and two died. Regarding the location of positive cases, 43 are from the Kashmir division and 12 from the Jammu division.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Till date, 15001 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance which includes 9895 in-home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 350 persons in hospital quarantine, 51 in hospital isolation and 3334 under home surveillance. 1371 persons have completed their 28 days surveillance period.

The Bulletin said that till date 861 samples have been sent for testing out of which 804 have tested negative, 55 have tested positive and reports of two samples are awaited.