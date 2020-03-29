BJP doing cheap politics over COVID-19: Sisodia

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is alleging that people are leaving Delhi as power and water connections have been cut by the AAP government, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed on Saturday.

He also accused the BJP of doing "petty politics" over the coronavirus pandemic.

The sharp reaction from Sisodia came after reports that a huge crowd of migrant workers were at the Anand Vihar area, bordering Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, to catch buses to their home states.

In a series of tweets, Sisodia said people at Delhi's borders were not only those from the city, but also from Rajsthan, Haryana and Punjab.

"I am very sad that BJP leaders have stepped to petty politics over the coronavirus epidemic. The Yogi Adityanath government has charged that (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal has got power and water supply cut due to which people are leaving Delhi," he said.

It is time to seriously work together to save the country instead of doing "cheap politics", Sisodia said in one of the tweets.

"Several steps have been taken in the fight against the coronavirus in Delhi under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal, (and) these are being followed by other states.

"Two times a day over four lakh people are being fed, night shelters have been set up in schools. It is our responsibility that nobody sleeps hungry," the deputy chief minister said

He said giving food and shelter to those in Delhi was his government's responsibility so that the lockdown declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is successful. But, it would require a united fight, Sisodia said.