Centre bans apps, websites of 'Punjab Politics TV' linked to Sikhs For Justice

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has ordered the blocking of apps, website, and social media accounts of foreign-based 'Punjab Politics TV', which has "close links" with the banned Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), accusing it of using online media to create trouble during the ongoing Assembly elections.

The Ministry has used emergency powers under the Information Technology Rules on February 18 to block the digital media resources of 'Punjab Politics TV' after looking into intelligence inputs, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The intelligence inputs suggested that the channel was attempting to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing Assembly elections, especially in Punjab.

"The contents of the blocked apps, website, and social media accounts had the potential to incite communal disharmony and separatism; and were found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, and public order," the statement said.

It was also "observed that the launch of new apps and social media accounts was timed to gain traction during the ongoing elections", the statement said adding that the union government "remains vigilant and committed to secure the overall information environment" in India and "thwart any actions having the potential to undermine" India’s sovereignty and integrity.

The SFJ also came to limelight following allegations against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal that he was supported by separatists. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking investigation into the allegations that SFJ was in touch with AAP.

The SFJ was declared a terrorist organisation in July 2019 while the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had on 19 December, 2020 filed a charge-sheet against 16 Khalistani operatives based in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada in connection for launching a "concerted secessionist campaign' under the banner of Referendum 2020 for creating Khalistan.

Earlier on 5 July, 2020, the government also blocked 40 websites of 'Sikhs for Justice', a day after it launched an online campaign for registering voters for its 'Referendum 2020'.

The charge-sheet had said that Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a "secessionist outfit floated in the garb of human rights advocacy group", spearheaded the campaign and was a frontal organisation of Khalistan terrorist outfits operating from countries, including Pakistan. The SFJ has its offices in the US, the UK, Canada and Australia among others.

Under the Referendum campaign, the NIA claimed, social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube and a number of websites have been launched. They were used to "propagate sedition as well as enmity on the ground of region and religion, radicalise impressionable youth and cause disturbance to peace and harmony and to raise funds for terrorist activities".

The SFJ has been attempting to undermine the security of the Indian State by instigating Sikh personnel in the Indian Army to rise up in mutiny

