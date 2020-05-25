First flight lands at Jammu airport from Delhi

Coronavirus lockdown: First flight lands at Jammu airport from Delhi as domestic air travel resumes

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • May 25 2020, 12:45 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 12:45 ist
Reuters photo

After the restart of domestic air travel in the country, the first flight landed at the Jammu airport from Delhi on Monday morning.

The Air India flight with 40 passengers on board arrived here at 8.40 am.

"A total of five flight arrivals and an equal number of flight departures are scheduled for the day," an airport official said.

He said elaborate arrangements are in place to follow the guidelines and standard operating procedures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended since March 25 when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced last Thursday that one-third of pre-lockdown domestic flights will operate from Monday. International scheduled commercial passenger flights remain suspended.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has appointed Jammu Municipal Corporation commissioner Avny Lavasa and Jammu Development Authority vice chairman Babila Rakwal to assist Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan to make arrangements for handling air passengers arriving here.

Last week, the administration had said all the inbound passengers at the Jammu airport would undergo a compulsory COVID-19 test and administrative quarantine till their report is received. 

