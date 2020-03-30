Coronavirus: Uttar Pradesh reports biggest one day surge, tally mounts to 91

Uttar Pradesh reported the biggest surge in coronavirus positive cases on Monday taking its tally of COVID 19 cases to 91.

According to the official sources here 21 people tested positive for coronavirus in the state in the past 24-hours. Meerut alone reported eight new cases on Monday though Noida continued to top the table with 32 cases.

A fresh case of COVID 19 was reported from the state capital of Lucknow also on Monday after a gap of nine days.

The virus has so far spread to 14 districts in the state, officials said. On Monday 175 people were admitted to the hospital on suspicion of being infected with the virus.

So far 14 people have recovered fully and discharged from the hospitals.

The officials said that so far 2438 samples had been tested of which 2294 had been found to be negative. The reports of 53 people were yet to be received.

The officials said that the cases of Coronavirus had witnessed a spike in the state in the past four days. ''The maximum number of cases have been reported from Noida, which is a cause for concern,'' said a senior official here.

The state government has rushed a senior health official to Noida to take stock of the situation and initiate additional measures to control the infection.