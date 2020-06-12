HC, lower courts heard over 18k cases via video conf

COVID-19 lockdown: HC, lower courts heard over 18 K cases via video conference

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 12 2020, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 15:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Over 18,000 cases have been heard till June 9 via video conferencing by the Delhi High Court and subordinate courts during the restricted judicial functioning period that began on March 23-24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The submission was made by the high court registry before a bench of justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad.

While the Delhi High Court heard 3,787 cases via video conferencing, the subordinate courts heard 14,482 cases till June 9.

During the same period, the subordinate courts also heard 23,339 matters through physical hearing, the high court noted while hearing a plea seeking that all kinds of matters be heard via video conferencing during the restricted judicial functioning.

The bench also observed that though the procedure of video conferencing adopted during the lockdown was new to the judges and lawyers and each day threw up a new challenge, the high court and subordinate courts have risen to the occasion.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The observation came after the petitioner-lawyer could connect to the proceedings only after two attempts, and said he was yet to get comfortable with the process.

During the hearing, the high court registry also informed the bench that around 30 administrative orders have been issued during the lockdown period to streamline hearing of matters.

In view of the submissions made, the petitioner, S B Tripathi, sought to withdraw the petition, the court noted and said, "the petition is accordingly disposed of".

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
High Court
Court
video conference
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Questions over COVID-19 models that prompted lockdowns

Questions over COVID-19 models that prompted lockdowns

Shah is centre stage for BJP, so is Rahul for Cong

Shah is centre stage for BJP, so is Rahul for Cong

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day

Removing statues of racists? Africa's done it for years

Removing statues of racists? Africa's done it for years

 