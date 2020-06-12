COVID-19 lockdown: HC, lower courts heard over 18 K cases via video conference

Over 18,000 cases have been heard till June 9 via video conferencing by the Delhi High Court and subordinate courts during the restricted judicial functioning period that began on March 23-24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The submission was made by the high court registry before a bench of justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad.

While the Delhi High Court heard 3,787 cases via video conferencing, the subordinate courts heard 14,482 cases till June 9.

During the same period, the subordinate courts also heard 23,339 matters through physical hearing, the high court noted while hearing a plea seeking that all kinds of matters be heard via video conferencing during the restricted judicial functioning.

The bench also observed that though the procedure of video conferencing adopted during the lockdown was new to the judges and lawyers and each day threw up a new challenge, the high court and subordinate courts have risen to the occasion.

The observation came after the petitioner-lawyer could connect to the proceedings only after two attempts, and said he was yet to get comfortable with the process.

During the hearing, the high court registry also informed the bench that around 30 administrative orders have been issued during the lockdown period to streamline hearing of matters.

In view of the submissions made, the petitioner, S B Tripathi, sought to withdraw the petition, the court noted and said, "the petition is accordingly disposed of".