Democracy was 'cremated' in Lok Sabha: Congress on expunging of Rahul's remarks

Democracy was 'cremated' in Lok Sabha: Congress

In his remarks in Lok Sabha, Gandhi alleged that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani's fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 08 2023, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 15:34 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Wednesday strongly criticised the expunging of certain remarks by Rahul Gandhi in Parliament targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that "democracy was cremated" in Lok Sabha.

Gandhi made these remarks while participating in a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "With the expunging of Rahul Gandhi's remarks on PM linked Adani Maha Mega Scam, deMOcracy was cremated in the Lok Sabha. OM Shanti."

In his remarks in Lok Sabha, Gandhi alleged that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani's fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 and he rose from the 609th to the second spot in the global rich list.

The Congress leader's remarks had drawn a sharp response from Treasury benches, with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asking him not to level "wild allegations" and to furnish proof of his claims.

Outside Parliament, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad had accused Gandhi of making baseless, shameless and reckless allegations and charged that the Congress and the Gandhi family were involved in "big scams" that "tarnished" the image of the country.

