Five new COVID-19 cases in MP; state tally rises to 39

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Mar 29 2020, 10:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 10:21 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

 The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 39 on Sunday morning with five more persons testing positive for coronavirus, officials said.

The five new patients include a 17-year-girl from Ujjain and four men - aged 21, 38, 40 and 48 all residents of Indore, a bulletin issued by the Government Mahatma Gandhi Medical College here said.

Read: Coronavirus: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The girl is undergoing treated at a hospital in Ujjain while the four men were being provided medical care in Indore.

These patients do not have any foreign travel history, the bulletin said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

So far, 20 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Indore, eight in Jabalpur, four in Ujjain, three in Bhopal, and two each in Shivpuri and Gwalior, a health official said.

Of these 39 patients, a woman from Ujjain and a man from Indore earlier died. 

