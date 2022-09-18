Massive protest in Punjab university over leaked video

Massive protests in Mohali university over 'leaked' objectionable videos: Report

The woman accused of leaking the objectionable videos has been taken into police custody

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 18 2022, 09:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2022, 09:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Massive protests involving hundreds of students broke out at a private university on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway on Sunday after a woman allegedly leaked objectionable videos of other female students on the internet.

According to a report by The Indian Express, one student whose video was shared collapsed and had to be rushed to the hospital while several others attempted suicide after their videos were circulated on the internet.

The female student, who leaked the videos, had also allegedly demanded money for students in exchange for keeping the videos off the internet, the report said.

Meanwhile, Minister of School Education, Harjot Singh Bains, appealed to students to remain calm. "It’s a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters. We all including media should be very very cautious,it is also test of ours now as a society," he tweeted.

Police officials told the publication that the woman in question had been taken into custody and an investigation is under way.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Punjab
Mohali
student protests
Protests
India News

What's Brewing

A (biased) history of flavours

A (biased) history of flavours

Coffee couture

Coffee couture

Are uniforms really uniform?

Are uniforms really uniform?

DH Toon | Can govt save middle class from extinction?

DH Toon | Can govt save middle class from extinction?

Speaking the queer language

Speaking the queer language

How LinkedIn became a place to overshare

How LinkedIn became a place to overshare

 