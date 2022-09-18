Massive protests in Mohali university over 'leaked' objectionable videos: Report

Massive protests involving hundreds of students broke out at a private university on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway on Sunday after a woman allegedly leaked objectionable videos of other female students on the internet.

According to a report by The Indian Express, one student whose video was shared collapsed and had to be rushed to the hospital while several others attempted suicide after their videos were circulated on the internet.

The female student, who leaked the videos, had also allegedly demanded money for students in exchange for keeping the videos off the internet, the report said.

Meanwhile, Minister of School Education, Harjot Singh Bains, appealed to students to remain calm. "It’s a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters. We all including media should be very very cautious,it is also test of ours now as a society," he tweeted.

Police officials told the publication that the woman in question had been taken into custody and an investigation is under way.