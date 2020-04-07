Jharkhand villagers say they starve due to lockdown

People of Jharkhand village say they are going hungry due to lockdown, CM Hemant Soren steps in

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 07 2020, 18:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 18:05 ist
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

People at a village in Jharkhand's Godda district said that they are going hungry due to the nationwide lockdown and are not getting supplies as they do not have ration cards, prompting Chief Minister Hemant Soren to step in and direct local authorities to take action.

The incident happened in the Dumarya panchayat area where a large number of people from the Santhali community live.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The locals complained that people are going hungry in the area due to the lockdown and they don't even have salt. Further, they are not getting supplies as they don't possess ration cards.

As soon as Soren got to know of it, he asked Godda deputy commissioner Kiran Passi to ensure ration and food to the people and also file an action taken report, according to an official statement.

He said that more than five lakh people are getting meals in the state through the Mukhya Mantri Didi Kitchens and the police departments kitchens.

Our aim is that no person in Jharkhand remains hungry, Soren said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The chief minister also took strong exception to a ration dealer's alleged taunts to a woman who went to his shop in Latehar district.

It is alleged that the dealer drove the woman away, saying, You people went outside to work and brought the disease. Go away, ration will not be given.

Soren asked the Latehar district administration to look into the incident. 

