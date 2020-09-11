Rape-accused Covid-19 positive undertrial who fled from UP hospital caught

One of the two undertrials, who had fled from a Covid-19 hospital here, was nabbed by the local police, an officer said on Friday.

Rajju and Brijlal, accused of rape, were undergoing treatment at a Covid-19 hospital in Khoh area. They had escaped at around 4 am on Thursday after breaking a window in the bathroom, Superintendent of Police Chitrakoot Ankit Mittal said on Friday.

While Brijlal was caught late Thursday night, police teams have been deployed to nab the other undertrial, he said.

Both of them were admitted in the hospital on September 7 after they were found to be Covid-19 positive, he said.

Investigations are on against the policemen for laxity and action will be taken, the SP added.