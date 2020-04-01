Rs 1 crore compensation if doctors, nurses die while treating COVID-19 patients in Delhi: Kejriwal

Delhi government on Wednesday announced Rs 1 crore compensation to the families of doctors, nurses and others in both public and private sectors who lose their lives while engaged in "serving" COVID-19 people.

This was announced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his video conference with doctors who were engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

"If anyone loses their life while serving any COVID-19 patient, be it sanitation workers, doctors, nurses or any other staff, temporary or permanent, from private or government sector, their family will be given Rs one crore as our mark of respect for their service," Kejriwal said during a digital press conference later.

"Every precaution will be taken to protect our medical staff dealing with COVID-19 patients but despite that, if anything untoward happens to them, we will take care of their families," he said.

The scheme will cover the employees of both government and private hospitals.

Kejriwal also said doctors shared certain concerns with him about the need for security personnel as some patients are "very aggressive".

"Some of the employees are scared of intervening and on Tuesday, a patient in Rajiv Gandhi hospital attempted to commit suicide. Doctors had to intervene and prevent them. They have sought security. We will be talking to Union Home Secretary to ensure that police is deployed," he said.

Another concern raised by the doctors was the lack of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) like masks and testing kits, he said.

He said the Delhi government will be approaching the Centre once again with the concern.

"We have arranged meals for doctors and medical staffs from 5-star hotels on a daily basis. For those who are unable to return home we have arranged rooms for them to stay in five-star hotels," he added.