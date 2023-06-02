Terrorist killed in encounter Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu's Rajouri

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jun 02 2023, 08:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 10:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday morning, officials said.

A joint cordon and search operation was launched by the army and police on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday after noticing suspicious movement in the forest area of Dassal Gujran near Rajouri, a defence official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated. The firing continued through the night.

Jammu and Kashmir Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said one terrorist was killed and the operation is going on.

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Rajouri
Encounter
militants
Terrorism

