Three Pak based J&K militants coordinating terror strikes in Rajouri, Poonch

At least three local militants are believed to be coordinating with Pakistan based handlers of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in carrying out terror strikes in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir.

Investigations into recent terror attacks in the twin districts have revealed that Reyaz Ahmad alias Qasim of Mahore tehsil in Reasi district, Mohammad Amin alias Khubaib alias Haroon of Thathri in Doda and Rafiq Nai alias Sultan of Mendhar in Poonch district are actively coordinating with LeT and JeM commanders in Pakistan in carrying out terror strikes in Rajouri and Poonch.

“They are well-versed with topography of the twin border districts and have strong contacts with local over ground workers (OGWs) who might be getting funds through hawala channels from across the border,” it said and added the OGWs and the militants are not using mobile phones for interaction which is one of the reasons that their movement is not being spotted.

Also Read: Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Qasim, Khubaib and Nai are presently operating from Pakistan and figure in the list of “most wanted terrorists” in J&K. Sources said with the help of OGW network, these three militants are helping two groups of three foreign terrorists each in identifying routes, targets, facilitating their movement and assisting them in shelter and food and carrying out terror attacks.

Army assisted by paramilitary forces and J&K police have intensified searches in dense woods in the area following an encounter in Kesari Hill area of Rajouri in which five soldiers were killed and a major injured when militants triggered an IED during a search operation on Friday.

The army personnel, who lost their lives, were from Indian army’s elite Special Forces and were part of cordon teams. The Army has now further involved para commandos in the operations while helicopters and drones are also being used wherever required to trace the militants who are using natural caves to hide.

The People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a shadow organisation of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, has claimed responsibility for Friday's attack.

On April 20, five soldiers were killed and another injured in an ambush laid by the terrorists at Bhatta Durrian in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district. Before that, seven civilians from the minority community, two of them minors, were killed and over half a dozen were injured in a terror attack on January 1.