Rajnath discusses ties with Vietnamese defence minister

Rajnath Singh holds talks with Vietnamese defence minister

The two sides have been focused on further boosting bilateral defence ties and reviewing the situation in the South China Sea.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 19 2023, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 14:51 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Defence Minister of Vietnam General Phan Van Giang prior to their meeting at Manekshaw Centre, in New Delhi, Monday, June 19, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang, who is on a two-day visit to India.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and other top officials from the Ministry of Defence also attended the meeting.

The two sides have been focused on further boosting bilateral defence ties and reviewing the situation in the South China Sea, a region that has witnessed growing Chinese assertiveness.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Also Read | Self-reliance is not an option, but a necessity, says Rajnath Singh

Relations between the two countries were elevated to the level of ‘strategic partnership’ during the visit of Vietnam’s then Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung to India in July 2007.

In 2016, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Vietnam, bilateral relations were further elevated to a "comprehensive strategic partnership"

With India stressing on its Act East policy, Vietnam has emerged as a key partner, and dfence engagements between the two nations include wide-ranging contacts between the services, military-to-military exchanges, capacity building, and training programmes.

During Rajnath Singh's visit to Vietnam in June 2022, a joint vision statement on the India-Vietnam defence partnership and a Memorandum of Understanding on mutual logistics support were inked.

Earlier, General Giang inspected the Tri-Service Guard of Honour, and laid a wreath and paid homage to the soldiers at the National War Memorial.

General Giang is also scheduled to visit Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

Rajnath Singh
India
Vietnam
Defence
India News

