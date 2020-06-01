Senior ICMR scientist tests positive for coronavirus

Senior ICMR scientist tests positive for coronavirus

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 01 2020, 11:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 11:59 ist

A senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested positive for novel coronavirus following which the entire ICMR building is being sanitised, sources said.

The scientist, who is from Mumbai, had come to Delhi a few days ago and tested positive for the virus on Sunday morning.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

The scientists is from the National Institute for Research in Reproductive health in ICMR, Mumbai.

The ICMR building will be sanitised and fumigated for two days, a source said.

The scientist had last week attended a meeting in which ICMR Director-General Dr. Balram Bhargava among others was present.

A message from the administration was sent to a section of employees, urging them to work from home as the ICMR headquarters is under fumigation, the sources said.

"Only the COVID-19 core team may come, if absolutely necessary. Others should work from home only," the message said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
ICMR
Coronavirus
COVID-19
India

What's Brewing

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

US protests raise fears of new coronavirus outbreak

US protests raise fears of new coronavirus outbreak

Love in lockdown: Couples recast big fat Indian wedding

Love in lockdown: Couples recast big fat Indian wedding

NASA astronauts head for ISS on historic SpaceX flight

NASA astronauts head for ISS on historic SpaceX flight

Trump to delay G7 summit; May invite India, Russia

Trump to delay G7 summit; May invite India, Russia

 