Bypoll dilemma for strife-hit AIADMK

The imminent bypoll for the Erode (east) assembly constituency owing to the sudden death of a Congress MLA has caused disquiet in the AIADMK, Tamil Nadu’s principal Opposition, with the party’s leadership issue now pending before the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India (ECI).



With the ECI not yet ratifying the AIADMK’s July 11 general council meeting which abolished the dual leadership formula and appointed Edappadi K Palaniswami as interim general secretary, records with the poll agency still show expelled leader O Panneerselvam as the coordinator and EPS as joint coordinator.



If the ratification of the GC’s decision doesn’t happen by the time the by-poll notification is issued, though it will take a couple of months, the AIADMK’s official candidate won’t get the magical Two Leaves, which still holds sway among the people, unless OPS and EPS sign on the B-form.

OPS’ case challenging the July 11 GC meeting is being heard in the Supreme Court, while the ECI is also seized of the representations given by his camp against the dominant EPS faction, which controls a majority in party forums.



Erode (east) MLA Thirumahan Evera, great grand nephew of social reformer E V R Periyar and son of former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) E V K S Elangovan, passed away on January 4 after suffering a cardiac arrest. In the 2021 polls, AIADMK allotted the seat to its ally, Tamil Maanila Congress, whose candidate also contested on Two Leaves.



The by-election will also be an acid test for the AIADMK as the constituency falls in its bastion of western Tamil Nadu, where the DMK is making efforts to make inroads.

“The by-election is a cause of concern for us because the EC records still show the two as the leaders. Unless the EC accepts the GC decision and makes necessary changes before the poll notification is issued, EPS’ signature on the B-form issued for candidates will not be valid,” a senior AIADMK leader told DH.



In that case, whoever contests – AIADMK or TMC, will only be allotted a common symbol from the list. “Even if we don’t get the symbol, it will be a real embarrassment. We just hope that the SC and ECI settle the matter by then and recognize EPS as the leader of AIADMK,” the leader added.



The AIADMK’s symbol was frozen twice in the past, in 1989 and 2017 after the death of party founders M G Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa respectively.



Another leader said the AIADMK was under compulsion to put up a strong fight against the DMK alliance in the by-polls. “We cannot be fighting among us. The DMK says the west is now turning towards the party. We have to disprove their claims and all it needs is unity and hard work,” he added.



While EPS says he is the interim general secretary, the rival OPS faction refuses to accept it by arguing that the general council cannot be convened by office-bearers themselves and rules set by MGR that only primary members can elect the general secretary can never be changed.