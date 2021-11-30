Chennai woman held for filing false robbery complaint, selling child

A 28-year-old woman was arrested by the Vyperi police in Chennai after for allegedly lodging a false robbery complaint. According to the police, the woman alleged that she was robbed of Rs 2.5 lakh — that she received after selling her baby — by accomplices of the people she sold her baby to.

"We were almost certain that she was making up the story and wanted to ascertain a few things to corroborate. On questioning, she spilt the beans," a senior police officer told IANS.

The complainant, identified as Yasmin, had stated that she had met a woman named Jayageetha at a hospital in Kellys, where she had gone for a medical check-up when she was pregnant. She told Jayageetha of her plan to undergo an abortion as she did not have the means to raise her child, following which Jayageetha convinced her to deliver the baby and promised to sell the baby, according to the complaint.

Yasmin gave birth to a boy on November 21 at Washermenpet Government hospital and was asked by Jayageetha to bring the child after a week.

According to the complaint, Yasmin gave the child to Jayageetha and her associate, Dhanam. In return, they handed over Rs 2.5 lakh to her. Two male accomplices of Jayageetha were also present. Yasmin alleged that as she was returning home in an auto-rickshaw, the two male accomplices of Jayageetha followed her, intercepted the auto and took the money.

The senior police officer cited above told IANS that they were sceptical of the complaint lodged by Yasmin.

On investigation, the auto driver told the police that Yasmin had made up the story and the money was with her. Jayageetha, Dhanam and Shivakumar, the person who had bought the child, were arrested. A search is on for the two male accomplices of Jayageetha.

The police officer said that Jayageetha, Dhanam and others involved will be questioned to ascertain whether they bought a child for the first time or whether they had done it before as well.

