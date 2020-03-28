COVID-19: Kerala IPS officer makes people do sit-ups for violating lockdown, faces controversy

Amidst allegations of police excess in enforcing lockdown, a IPS officer in Kerala has made three persons do sit-ups for standing in front of a shop.

Kannur district police chief Yatish Chandra gave the primitive punishment even as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State Police Chief Loknath Behera expressed displeasure over harsh behaviour of police towards the public as part of enforcing the lockdown.

With the incident that took place at Azheekal in Kannur on Saturday, the Mr. Yatish told a section of media that his intention was just to send a deterrence message to the public against violating the lockdown instruction.

Kerala police chief was learnt to have sought an explanation from Yatish over the incident.

Yathish, who is a Karnataka native, has been quite known for his tough police actions on a couple of occasions as well as the verbal encounter with former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan regarding the restrictions imposed at Sabarimala during the row over women entry.