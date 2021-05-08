Lockdown inevitable if people don't follow Covid norms

If people fail to follow safety norms, lockdown would become inevitable: Puducherry L-G

All aspects need to be considered before resorting to total lockdown, Soundararajan said

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • May 08 2021, 16:24 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 16:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty images

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday appealed to people to adopt self-discipline and adhere to Covid safety norms so that imposition of total lockdown in the union territory would not be felt necessary

 Addressing reporters on the sidelines of a government function near here, the Lt Governor said, "lockdown can be imposed in the current context of surge in Covid-19 cases in Puducherry. It can be done in a minute. But, we should also take into consideration the implications of total lockdown particularly in its impact on livelihood of the poor."

Read | Covid-19: Tamil Nadu govt imposes complete lockdown from May 10 to 24

"All aspects need to be considered before resorting to total lockdown," she said.

Soundararajan urged people to be very cautious and adopt safety norms and specifically not be negligent in wearing masks. She said she could see while driving in her car in and around the city that the youth were totally careless in using masks.

"Of late it has been seen that coronavirus was hitting the youth more than others. Hence, no complacency should be shown by the youth," she added.

When her attention was drawn to the announcement by Tamil Nadu government to adopt two week long total lockdown from May 10, she said, "we cannot emulate immediately the step taken in some other state. We should consider the local conditions and adopt measures."

"We are assessing all the prevailing situations to prevent spread of Covid 19 in Puducherry," the Lt Governor said adding the Centre was coming to the rescue of territorial government in ensuring proper infrastructural facilities, availability of drugs and equipment to tackle the coronavirus.

She also promised that she would extend her cooperation to the elected government for implementing its decisions for ameliorating the lot of the people.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamilisai Soundararajan
Coronavirus
Puducherry
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics: Delhi's Central Vista project in full swing

In Pics: Delhi's Central Vista project in full swing

When can you start exercising after Covid-19 recovery?

When can you start exercising after Covid-19 recovery?

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin air

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin air

Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?

Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?

Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan

Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan

 