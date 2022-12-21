Kerala govt desperate to pacify unrest over buffer zone

Kerala govt’s desperate bid to pacify unrest over buffer zone issue

A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also decided to seek more time from Supreme Court for submitting details of human habitats

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 21 2022, 02:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 02:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a bid to pacify the mounting protest against the buffer zone issue, the state government on Tuesday decided to give more time to the public to raise objections over the satellite survey report on structures in the buffer zone released recently.

A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also decided to seek more time from Supreme Court for submitting details of human habitats in the one-kilometre buffer zone from the borders of forests.

With many prominent churches in the high ranges strongly flaying the left-front government over the issue and launching stirs, a delegation of ministers called on major archbishop-catholicos of the Syro-Malankara Catholic church Baselios Cleemis in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

It triggered speculations that the Pinarayi Vijayan government is again seeking the help of Cleemis for mediation. Cleemis had recently successfully mediated with the Thiruvananthapuram Latin Catholic church to end the stir against Vizhinjam port.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Protests
Pinarayi Vijayan
India News

What's Brewing

SRK on British magazine's list of 50 greatest actors

SRK on British magazine's list of 50 greatest actors

Design for King Charles III bank notes unveiled in UK

Design for King Charles III bank notes unveiled in UK

Ambulance driver stops to share drinks with patient

Ambulance driver stops to share drinks with patient

Moments from Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Moments from Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bugs, dogs and snubs: World of offbeat sports in 2022

Bugs, dogs and snubs: World of offbeat sports in 2022

 