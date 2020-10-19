Kerala's Covid-19 tally touches 3.33 lakh with 5,022 fresh cases

Kerala on Monday recorded 7,469 recoveries and 5,022 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the infection count to 3,33,881 while the death toll mounted to 1,182 with 21 fatalities. Those presently under treatment are 92,731, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

The fresh cases included 59 health workers. In the last 24 hours, 36,599 samples were tested and results of 7,469 returned negative, taking the recoveries so far to 2,52,868.

All districts reported less than 1000 cases, with Malappuram accounting for 910 cases, Kozhikode 772, Ernakulam 598, Thrissur 533 and Thiruvananthapuram 516.

Of the positive cases, 59 had come from outside the state, 4,257 were infected through contact and the source of infection of 647 is not known, Vijayan said. As many as 2,77,291 people are presently under observation in various districts and 23,809 people are in hospitals.

So far 39,75,798 samples have been sent for testing.

While six places were added in the hotspots list, seven areas were removed from it.