NRIs hiding COVID-19 infection during travel highlights need for pre-departure screening

With three NRIs repatriated from Abu Dhabi allegedly hiding the fact that they were COVID-19 infected and thereby spreading infection already to at least five others and keeping about 170 in the flight under risk, Kerala government might be again pressing for pre-departure COVID-19 screening.

Meanwhile, 12 more persons from other states, including four from aboard and eight from other states, were tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday taking the total active cases in Kerala to 142. No persons recovered from COVID-19 for the third consecutive day in the state.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state was on a high alert against community spread and hence steps like reverse quarantine and breaking the chain by enforcing wearing of mask and promoting washing of hands were being strengthened.

Three Kollam natives who came from Abu Dhabi by a repatriation flight on May 16 allegedly hide the fact that they were COVID-19 active while boarding the flight. Some co-passengers became suspicious after reaching Kerala and they alerted the authorities. Subsequently the three were quizzed and later tested positive also. A police case was registered against the three. It was suspected if more persons managed to travel by concealing COVID-19 positive status.

Health department sources said that this instance was a befitting case for Kerala to again take up with the centre to advice the foreign missions to ensure pre-departure COVID-19 screening for NRIs.

So far around 63 persons who came from abroad in the repatriation flights and 53 persons who returned from other states were tested COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile, a group of migrant workers hailing from Bihar and UP staged protest in Kozhikode and Kannur district on Tuesday demanding train to return to their native places. The police had to used force to make them return to the camps. Train services for migrant workers from Kerala are expected to resume from May 20.