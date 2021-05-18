Opposition to keep off new Kerala government's swearing-in ceremony

Oppn to keep off new Kerala govt's swearing-in ceremony

Arjun Raghunath
  • May 18 2021, 21:22 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 21:22 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

Amidst widespread protest against the decision of the Left Democratic Front in Kerala to conduct the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet with the participation of around 500 persons, the Opposition UDF has decided to keep off from the ceremony.

UDF convenor M M Hassan said that the Opposition members would view the swearing-in ceremony over television only.

Also read — Kerala HC petitioned to shift venue of Pinarayi Vijayan govt's swearing-in ceremony

Meanwhile, a public interest petition was filed at the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to conduct the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor.

The LDF had decided to conduct the swearing-in ceremony at Central stadium close to the government secretariat with the participation of 500, including the newly-elected MLAs, on Thursday.

The move triggered protests from various quarters as triple-lockdown has been imposed in Thiruvananthapuram owing to Covid-19.

