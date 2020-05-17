Tamil Nadu witnesses exodus from Maharashtra, a new wave of COVID-19 infection

An exodus of people from other states, especially Maharashtra, the country’s COVID-19 hotspot with over 30,000 cases, to their native villages and towns in Tamil Nadu has led to a fresh wave of infections in the southern state, whose Coronavirus tally has now crossed 11,000.

As many as 256 persons who returned from abroad and other states have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week with 216 of them from Maharashtra alone. Nine who returned from Gujarat, three from Karnataka, two each from Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, three from Telangana, two from Qatar, four from Kuwait, six from the Maldives, five from Malaysia, and four from Bangladesh have also tested positive for the virus.

Of the 216 who tested positive after returning from Maharashtra, 91 are from Tirunelveli district, Thoothukudi (30), Sivaganga (14), Madurai (13), and Kallakurichi (28) in northern Tamil Nadu and among districts.

District administrations have erected check-posts on the borders and have kept quarantine centers ready to collect swab samples of those returning from other states. Every person returning from other states and abroad are tested for COVID-19.

Though migrant workers and others from states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have also returned, people coming from Maharashtra are testing positive in more numbers when compared to other states, sources said. They attributed the trend to the number of cases in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, which has over 18,000 cases.

Admitting that handling a new set of infections discovered in those returning from other states is a challenge, Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said the government was prepared to handle the situation as it has required infrastructure.

Thousands of people from across Tamil Nadu, particularly in the southern districts of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, who had migrated to Mumbai and its suburbs are returning back to their native villages and are being quarantined at facilities set up by the district administrations.

“We have been discouraging people who have settled here in Mumbai not to leave for Tamil Nadu and encouraging only migrant workers to register for passes. People from Tamil Nadu run idli and dosa shops across Mumbai and several of them are returning to their home states as they currently live in cramped accommodation and fear for the spread of the virus,” Sridhar Tamilan of Mumbai Vizhithezhu Iyakkam, told DH from Mumbai.

Since Dharavi, Asia's biggest slum where Tamils are a sizeable chunk, has over 1,000 cases, Sridhar said, most people want to leave their small houses and go to their native villages because there is no facility to ensure social distance at home and in public areas here.

People from other states, especially Maharashtra, have come back through different modes of transport like buses, vans, and cars with valid passes and have been stopped at check-posts erected by the district administrations before being taken to quarantine facilities.