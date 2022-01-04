After Rama, Lord Krishna now God of choice for UP polls

UP Polls: Yogi, Akhilesh bicker about what Lord Krishna said in dreams

Lord Krishna's recurring reference in the election campaign was in addition to the repeated reference to Lord Rama

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Jan 04 2022, 19:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 19:53 ist
It was BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav who sent a letter to his party president J P Nadda asking the latter to declare Adityanath as the party nominee from Mathura. Credit: PTI File Photo

After Lord Rama, Lord Krishna too appears to have become the God of choice for the politicians in the ongoing election campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as well as his party leaders have, of late, been invoking Lord Krishna in their election campaign speeches and claiming that they enjoy his blessings.

It was BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav who sent a letter to his party president J P Nadda asking the latter to declare Adityanath as the party nominee from Mathura and claimed that he had been 'inspired' by Lord Krishna himself to write the letter.

While Nadda did not respond, Akhilesh took the cue and said that Lord Krishna came to his dreams every night and told him that he would form the next government in the state and would establish the 'Ram Rajya'.

On Tuesday, responding to Akhilesh's 'dream', Adityanath said, "Lord Krishna must have been cursing them (Samajwadi Party), when they, while in power, were releasing terrorists from the jails." 

"Lord Krishna must have told them in their dreams that the BJP government had done what they could not do during their regimes," the Chief Minister said addressing a public meeting at Aligarh after dedicating a power plant to the public.

"You could not build Krishna-Baldev Temple in Mathura... they, however, did produce Kans (Krishna's maternal uncle, who, according to the Hindu mythology, had killed six daughters of his sister),'' Adityanath said apparently referring to the violence in June 2016 in which two cops and 24 squatters, who were members of a cult, were killed.

Lord Krishna's recurring reference in the election campaign was in addition to the repeated reference to Lord Rama, Ram Temple and Ayodhya in the speeches of BJP leaders.

