Coronavirus lockdown: Pune cop sings to get people to stay indoors

The video of a police man from Pune singing lyrics asking people to adhere to lockdown norms in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak to the tune of a chartbuster song from the Hindi film 'Lagaan' went viral on social media on Sunday.

With a portable sound system, Assistant Sub Inspector Pramod Kalamkar of Dattawadi police station can be seen moving around singing to the tune of 'Baar baar haan, bolo yaar haan' from the Aamir Khan-starrer which had music by maestro AR Rahman.

The video also shows Kalamkar's colleagues clapping and holding placards.

"Despite asking people not to come outdoor during the lockdown, people are doing so for petty reasons. To create awareness, Kalamkar has written the lyrics and has been singing in areas in our police station's jurisdiction," said Senior Inspector Devidas Gheware.