Lockdown: Pune cop sings to get people to stay indoors

Coronavirus lockdown: Pune cop sings to get people to stay indoors

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Mar 29 2020, 20:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 20:37 ist
Representative image. (iStock image)

The video of a police man from Pune singing lyrics asking people to adhere to lockdown norms in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak to the tune of a chartbuster song from the Hindi film 'Lagaan' went viral on social media on Sunday.

With a portable sound system, Assistant Sub Inspector Pramod Kalamkar of Dattawadi police station can be seen moving around singing to the tune of 'Baar baar haan, bolo yaar haan' from the Aamir Khan-starrer which had music by maestro AR Rahman.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The video also shows Kalamkar's colleagues clapping and holding placards.

Read: Coronavirus: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

"Despite asking people not to come outdoor during the lockdown, people are doing so for petty reasons. To create awareness, Kalamkar has written the lyrics and has been singing in areas in our police station's jurisdiction," said Senior Inspector Devidas Gheware. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Pune
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Over 90 cities record minimal air pollution

Lockdown: Over 90 cities record minimal air pollution

COVID-19: India's airline industry may face insolvency

COVID-19: India's airline industry may face insolvency

India & COVID-19: Urgent need for a surgical strike

India & COVID-19: Urgent need for a surgical strike

Why novel coronavirus became a social media nightmare

Why novel coronavirus became a social media nightmare

 