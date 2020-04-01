Civic-run hospital nurses demand protective gear

Coronavirus: Nurses of civic-run hospital demand protective gear in Maharashtra

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  Apr 01 2020, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 19:07 ist

As many as 18 nurses and medical staff from civic-run Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital in Jogeshwari on Wednesday staged a protest demanding protective gear to attend to COVID-19 patients admitted at the facility.

The protesting medical staff from Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital signed a letter addressed to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's medical officer.

The hospital was converted into a COVID-19 facility, for treating positive patients and suspected cases, the letter stated.

"Despite the guidelines, we have not been provided the required kits for our own safety while serving patients. If any one of us suffers from the infection, the BMC would be solely responsible for it," the nurses have stated in the letter.

As many as 167 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai, of which 14 have recovered from the infection

