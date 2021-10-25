NCB's Wankhede 'ready for probe' into bribe allegations

Drugs-on-cruise case: Sameer Wankhede says he's 'ready for probe' into bribe allegations

DH Web Desk,
  Oct 25 2021, 12:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 12:50 ist
Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Credit: PTI Photo

Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Monday said that he was ready for a probe into allegations against him, adding that he and his family, including his sister and deceased mother were being targetted. 

Wankhede on Sunday approached the Mumbai police commissioner seeking protection from likely legal action "being planned" against him by unknown persons to falsely frame him concerning an alleged vigilance related issue. In his single-page letter addressed to Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, Wankhede, who is at the centre of controversy surrounding the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drugs case, stated he came to know that some "precipitate" legal action for falsely implicating him is being planned by unknown persons in relation to the alleged vigilance related issue in NCB Cr. N. 94/2021.

This comes after a witness in the cruise ship drugs case made grave allegations of bribery and wrongdoing against Sameer Wankhede, adding a new twist to the incident that has made national news following the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan.

The claims made by the witness ignited a political storm in Maharashtra on Sunday and raised questions on the agency's credibility.

