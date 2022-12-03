Fire in Mumbai high-rise, nobody injured

The blaze erupted in the flat located on the third floor of Marina Enclave building in Jankalyan Nagar in Malad around 11 am

  Dec 03 2022, 17:55 ist
  updated: Dec 03 2022, 17:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

A fire broke out at a flat in a 22-storey building in suburban Malad here on Saturday, but there was no report of injury to anyone, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted in the flat located on the third floor of Marina Enclave building in Jankalyan Nagar in Malad around 11 am.

At least four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused within 15 minutes, he said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained and further details are awaited, he said.

Maharashtra News
Maharashtra
Fire
Fire Accident
India News

