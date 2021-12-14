Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share dreamy pictures from their wedding photoshoot

'KatVic' share dreamy pictures from wedding photoshoot

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
The couple shared a common caption, which read, 'To love, honour and cherish'. Credit: Instagram/katrinakai

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who recently tied the knot in a royal wedding, have shared heartwarming pictures from their wedding shoot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel.

Both the actors took to their social media to share the pictures.

While Vicky shared one picture where he is seen planting a peck on his bride's forehead, Katrina posted a series of pictures capturing different emotions of the couple. The couple shared a common caption, which read, "To love, honour and cherish".

Also Read | Vicky, Katrina's mehendi pics are filled with dance and laughter

The pictures show the couple's most cherished moments from their wedding, which grabbed the headlines. The actors twinned in pastel shades illuminated by the golden rays of the evening sun.

Their outfits merged perfectly with the old world stone walls of the fort-turned-hotel. In addition to pastel, floral was also the theme for the photoshoot as is evident from the bouquet in Vicky's hand, the rose petals and floral pattern on Katrina's saree.

